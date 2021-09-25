15,610 Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after acquiring an additional 361,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 725,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

