$146.68 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to post sales of $146.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.40 million and the lowest is $143.83 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $109.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $553.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.98 million to $567.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $635.18 million, with estimates ranging from $565.79 million to $695.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $55.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

