14,187 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on IOVA. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

