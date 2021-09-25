$130.53 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report sales of $130.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.70 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $126.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $528.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $530.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $511.55 million, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $515.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.30. 192,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,292,000 after buying an additional 225,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 192,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after acquiring an additional 47,892 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

