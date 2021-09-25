$124.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to post $124.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.50 million and the lowest is $123.58 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $84.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $485.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.79 million to $486.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $578.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.67 million to $594.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAND. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bandwidth by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after acquiring an additional 86,478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $98.70. 320,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,318. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.78. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.