$122.90 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to post $122.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.41 million and the lowest is $112.91 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $55.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $471.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.57 million to $483.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $613.55 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $648.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $25.79. 2,022,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,103. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 2.82.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

