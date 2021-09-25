10,886 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $29.68 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

