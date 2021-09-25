$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,183,000 after acquiring an additional 359,970 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,005,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REZI opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.