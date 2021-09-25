$0.93 EPS Expected for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alliant Energy.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,107,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,097 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,069,000 after purchasing an additional 131,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,198,000 after buying an additional 345,860 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.11. The stock had a trading volume of 799,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,713. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.