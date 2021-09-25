$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Perficient posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,742. Perficient has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $123.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.