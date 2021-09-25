$0.66 EPS Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Catalent reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $141.34. 614,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,177. Catalent has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $61,838.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,076 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.