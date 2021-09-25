$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $49.35. 1,535,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,986. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

