-$0.34 EPS Expected for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01.

EQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equillium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,306.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 413.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 67,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,077. The firm has a market cap of $203.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.61. Equillium has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 19.99.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

