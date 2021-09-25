$0.31 EPS Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 45,945 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 198,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 374,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,668. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

