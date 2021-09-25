$0.28 EPS Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFLT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 103,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,851. The stock has a market cap of $494.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,757,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

