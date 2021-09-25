-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). Intrusion reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million.

INTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of INTZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.47. 183,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,535. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Intrusion in the second quarter valued at $11,593,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intrusion by 313.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 211,565 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intrusion by 72.4% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 440,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 185,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at $3,392,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Intrusion by 875.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 134,475 shares during the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.