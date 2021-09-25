-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

FreightCar America stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 364,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,720. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 3,303.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 296,425 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 100,158 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 274.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the second quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

