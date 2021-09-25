$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Vertiv posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.