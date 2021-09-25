-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $107,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 51,173 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 291,373 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $4.15 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $241.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.36.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

