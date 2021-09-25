$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $503.91 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 119,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,295. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransAlta by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,430,000 after buying an additional 1,894,218 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $42,953,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 3.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 145,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

