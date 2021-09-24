Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $665.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post $665.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $688.90 million and the lowest is $659.20 million. Zynga reported sales of $627.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 27,722,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,463,775. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $121,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,999,084 shares of company stock worth $32,381,489. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

