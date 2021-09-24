Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.27. 6,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,765. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $130,307.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $83,558.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,999. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

