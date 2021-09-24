Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Zillow Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $91.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,595. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

