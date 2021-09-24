Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Buy

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 892,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 603,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $11,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

