Zacks Investment Research Lowers BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $248.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.62. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 23.98%. On average, analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director James G. Rizzo acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 67.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

