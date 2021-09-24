Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $11,965,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRZN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. 49,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,075. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.97 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

