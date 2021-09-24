Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report $29.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.99 million to $29.60 million. The First of Long Island posted sales of $31.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $117.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $117.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $119.46 million, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $120.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.58. 519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a market cap of $487.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.57.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

