Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Post $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.70. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,775 shares of company stock valued at $110,429,884 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after buying an additional 259,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $205.38 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

