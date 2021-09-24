Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.15. SFL posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. SFL’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

SFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SFL in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SFL by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SFL by 138.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SFL during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in SFL by 86.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

SFL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 16,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,805. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.08. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

