Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.64 Million

Analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce $27.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $16.61 million. Limoneira reported sales of $29.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $159.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.14 million to $167.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $204.31 million, with estimates ranging from $192.42 million to $219.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMNR. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

LMNR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. 544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a market cap of $271.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,263.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,529.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,513 shares of company stock worth $269,646 and have sold 3,300 shares worth $57,793. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Limoneira by 633.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Limoneira by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 284,789 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

