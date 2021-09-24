Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.75. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLRS. raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 324,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.18 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

