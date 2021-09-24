Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.98 Million

Brokerages expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to post sales of $96.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.60 million and the highest is $97.19 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $90.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $392.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.80 million to $393.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $429.10 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $432.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Avid Technology stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 385,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,957. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,717,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock worth $3,286,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

