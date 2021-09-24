Zacks: Analysts Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Announce -$1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.85). uniQure posted earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,988.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,732 shares of company stock worth $1,238,993. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in uniQure by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth $28,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in uniQure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after buying an additional 98,261 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,753. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

