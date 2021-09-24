Zacks: Analysts Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to report earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.20). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.12.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,679 shares of company stock valued at $117,525,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after acquiring an additional 218,781 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after buying an additional 162,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.75. 14,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.97. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

