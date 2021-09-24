Zacks: Analysts Expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Several research firms have commented on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $5.69 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0212 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

