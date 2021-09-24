Zacks: Analysts Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post $2.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74. F5 Networks posted earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $10.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $243,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $242,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,738.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in F5 Networks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8,285.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 255,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after acquiring an additional 247,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,880. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.28 and a 200-day moving average of $196.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $117.65 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.