Zacks: Analysts Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to post sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. APA posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $7.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.97.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after buying an additional 1,626,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after buying an additional 187,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in APA by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after buying an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,674,000 after buying an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,033,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989,303. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

