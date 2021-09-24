Zacks: Analysts Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.31 Million

Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report $285.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.61 million to $296.32 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $261.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 29,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,181. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

