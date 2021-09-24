Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to report sales of $45.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.57 million to $48.00 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $43.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $185.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.64 million to $190.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $190.39 million, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $203.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.34 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CFB stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $643.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 459,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

