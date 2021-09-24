Yearn Secure (YSEC) Market Capitalization Reaches $457,447.94

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Yearn Secure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001551 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Yearn Secure has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Yearn Secure has a market capitalization of $457,447.94 and $749.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00053617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00125568 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043775 BTC.

Yearn Secure Coin Profile

Yearn Secure (CRYPTO:YSEC) is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,226 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

