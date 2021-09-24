Xponance Inc. Sells 35,729 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,604 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,729 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $27,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,627 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,152 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.85.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $140.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.05. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

