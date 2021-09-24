Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 24.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,255,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $10.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,485.58. 9,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,235.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,290.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

