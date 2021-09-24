Xponance Inc. Has $33.65 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.14.

Shares of COST traded up $11.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $464.35. The company had a trading volume of 114,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,299. The firm has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.34 and a 200-day moving average of $397.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

