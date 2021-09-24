Xenon Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,019 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 907% compared to the typical volume of 399 call options.

XENE opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $652.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

