Xenon Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,019 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 907% compared to the typical volume of 399 call options.
XENE opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $652.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.
