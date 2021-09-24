Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $276,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

