Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Trading 6.3% Higher

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.20. 1,240,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,106,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.60 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$780.23 million and a PE ratio of 4.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total transaction of C$126,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,468,611 shares in the company, valued at C$3,098,769.21. Insiders have sold 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,640 in the last 90 days.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

