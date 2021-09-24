Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/16/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have outperformed its industry in a year. The company is likely to continue benefiting from solid organic growth, which have been driving revenues. Sturdy performance across its Brokerage and Risk Management segments also bode well. The company expects organic revenues in Risk Management and Brokerage segment to be better than 2020 level. Its focus on tapping opportunities across the globe bodes well for growth. Its inorganic growth story seems impressive with strategic buyouts. Its solid performance is driving cash flow and helping it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. However, escalating expenses weigh on the company’s margin expansion. Also, high debt level induces higher interest expenses and low times interest earned concerns. Lower return on equity poses financial risk for the company.”

9/15/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $143.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $150.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

7/27/2021 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $140.22 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.04. 959,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,800. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $154.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

