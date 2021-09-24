Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sealed Air (SEE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) recently:

9/14/2021 – Sealed Air is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Sealed Air is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Sealed Air had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2021 – Sealed Air was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sealed Air’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. For 2021, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $3.45 and $3.60, up from prior guidance of $3.40 – $3.55. Strong demand for automated equipment and sustainable packaging solutions are driving growth in the food and protected packaging segments. Also, demand rebound in food service is fueling growth. These are likely to drive the company's top line performance. Sealed Air anticipates realizing around $65 million of benefits from its Reinvent SEE program in 2021, which will bolster its earnings. Acquisitions, product innovation and investment in automation will favor its results in the near term. High debt levels, concerns over supply chain and escalating input costs might dent the company's margins.”

8/23/2021 – Sealed Air is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Sealed Air was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sealed Air’s second-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues improved year over year. While the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the top line beat the same. For 2021, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $3.45 and $3.60. Strong demand for automated equipment and sustainable packaging solutions are driving growth in the food and protected packaging segments. Also, demand rebound in food service is aiding growth. These are likely to drive the company's top line performance. Sealed Air anticipates realizing around $65 million of benefits from its Reinvent SEE program in 2021, which will bolster its earnings. Acquisitions, product innovation and investment in automation will favor its results in the near term. High debt levels, concerns over supply chain and escalating input costs might dent its margins.”

8/5/2021 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/5/2021 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Sealed Air was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sealed Air’s earnings estimates for the second quarter and current year have been stable of late. For 2021, the compnany projects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $3.40 and $3.55. The mid-point of the range suggests year-over-year growth of 9%. Approximately 75% of Sealed Air's end markets are experiencing higher demand for food, medical supplies, consumer staples, and surge in e-commerce demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These are likely to drive the company's top line performance. Sealed Air anticipates realizing around $65 million of benefits from its Reinvent SEE program in 2021, which will bolster its earnings. Acquisitions, product innovation and investment in automation will favor its results in the near term. However, high debt levels and escalating input costs might dent the company's margins.”

SEE stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.49. 17,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,602. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Sealed Air Co alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.