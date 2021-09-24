Wedbush Weighs in on Lennar Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar in a report released on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $99.51 on Thursday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lennar by 34.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,759 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Lennar by 193.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 287.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 370.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 43,632 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.