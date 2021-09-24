Wedbush Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,820.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2022 earnings at $19.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $38.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,651.89.

AZO stock opened at $1,687.79 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,704.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,602.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,494.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,749,000 after purchasing an additional 58,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

